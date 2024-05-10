Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,828 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 68,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCEF opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

