Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Keith A. Bentley Sells 118,949 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,919,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $55.01 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,093,000 after purchasing an additional 355,092 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,987,000 after acquiring an additional 578,512 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,446,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,196,000 after purchasing an additional 100,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after buying an additional 99,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

