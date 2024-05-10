Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $270,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,836,000 after purchasing an additional 120,629 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,179,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,587,000 after purchasing an additional 43,479 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,330,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,062,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,778,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $70.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

