Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp's holdings in Equinix were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $870.44.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $772.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $796.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $801.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,422,659.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

