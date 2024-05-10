Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CEO Scott Bender Sells 39,957 Shares

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,415,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00.

Cactus Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 164.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

