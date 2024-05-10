Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 71,266 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,720,223.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,274,481.94.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $3,183,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,933,436.52.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $3,330,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $3,768,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,137 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $3,059,221.32.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $3,715,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,187,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,710,739.08.

NYSE:IOT opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -74.51 and a beta of 1.58. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $40.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 40.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 254,473 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 608.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 640,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Samsara by 54.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,316 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

