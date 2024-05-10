R Preston Feight Sells 33,850 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

Get Our Latest Report on PCAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $87,441,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after buying an additional 562,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 3,636.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 546,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,696,000 after buying an additional 531,794 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.