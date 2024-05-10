William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Toast in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Toast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Toast’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Toast by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 176,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Toast by 128.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,045,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 587,788 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toast by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 409,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 273,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at $579,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

