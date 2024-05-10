NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director William Grady Rosier Sells 600 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NVR Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,670.91 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,211.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,750.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,084.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $99.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NVR by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NVR by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

