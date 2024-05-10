Susan Ocampo Sells 75,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $7,726,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,912,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,164,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,008,368.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Susan Ocampo sold 20,733 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,824,504.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 140,711 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $12,286,884.52.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Susan Ocampo sold 115,313 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $9,868,486.54.

On Monday, February 12th, Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 115.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average is $88.91. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after acquiring an additional 101,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,076 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,053,000 after purchasing an additional 253,396 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. TheStreet cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

View Our Latest Report on MTSI

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.