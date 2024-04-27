Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,684,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,277,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 671.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,755,000 after buying an additional 122,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $254.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

