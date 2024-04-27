Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $872,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $118.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average is $103.73.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

