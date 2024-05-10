Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 492.3% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Kernel Group Price Performance
Kernel Group stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Kernel Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
Kernel Group Company Profile
