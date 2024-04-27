Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 401 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,779,000 after acquiring an additional 195,255 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after acquiring an additional 683,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,653,000 after acquiring an additional 605,696 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.25. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

