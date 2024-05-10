OFG Bancorp (OFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 46.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.
OFG Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OFG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.77. 21,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,591. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp
In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $352,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,902. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 61,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,071 in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on OFG
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OFG Bancorp
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.