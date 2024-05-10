Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.
View Our Latest Research Report on LNC
Lincoln National Stock Performance
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,703,000 after buying an additional 4,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,026,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 53.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,688,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,649,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lincoln National
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.