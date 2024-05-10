Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

LNC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,637. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,703,000 after buying an additional 4,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,026,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 53.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,688,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,649,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

