Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 3rd

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,106,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.