2,229 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTI

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.