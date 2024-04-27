Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.80

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 3393938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHHBY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 105,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roche by 39.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Roche by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 171,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

