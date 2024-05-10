HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TYRA opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $932.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.08. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 442,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,229 shares of company stock worth $124,736. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Stories

