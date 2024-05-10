Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of -1.51.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $35,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,668,093 shares in the company, valued at $366,534,845.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $91,692.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,265.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $35,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,668,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,534,845.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,373 shares of company stock worth $36,940,260 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,293,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,431,000 after buying an additional 1,092,056 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,523,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $10,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

