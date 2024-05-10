AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

AMETEK has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. AMETEK has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AMETEK to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

AME stock opened at $169.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AME. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

