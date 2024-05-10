HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HBT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $604.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40.

In related news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 3,632 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,903.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $93,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

