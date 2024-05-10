RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Downgraded by Barclays

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

RAPT stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $162.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.52.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

