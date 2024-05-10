PotlatchDeltic Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.2 %

PCH stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $54.44.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Get Our Latest Report on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.