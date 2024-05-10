Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s previous close.

LEA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $129.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $120.48 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,382,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

