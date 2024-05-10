Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.