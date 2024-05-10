Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.16 (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.5 %

WPM opened at GBX 4,500 ($56.53) on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 3,040 ($38.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,500 ($56.53). The company has a market cap of £20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4,670.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,861.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,735.04.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 4,500 ($56.53) to GBX 4,100 ($51.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.