Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) PT Raised to $225.00 at Robert W. Baird

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

WTS opened at $211.22 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.78.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,106. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

