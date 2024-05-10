Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Finning International in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FTT. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.13.

Finning International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$43.39 on Friday. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$33.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finning International

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Finning International’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

