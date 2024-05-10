Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) Increases Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Amati AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Amati AIM VCT Trading Up 2.3 %
AMAT opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.10) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.07. Amati AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 114.95 ($1.44). The firm has a market cap of £130.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.67 and a beta of 0.50.
About Amati AIM VCT
