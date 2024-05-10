SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.15.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $52.67 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $315.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.85.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 103,293 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,176 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

