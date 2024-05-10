The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2108 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

York Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

York Water Price Performance

YORW stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $549.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.60. York Water has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

York Water Company Profile

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 33.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

Featured Stories

