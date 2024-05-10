Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 537 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $42.89.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

