WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 92.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $300.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

