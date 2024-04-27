Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 779 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Aflac by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $86.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.