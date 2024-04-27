Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $213.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.42. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $134.55 and a twelve month high of $224.86. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

