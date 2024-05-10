Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $4.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.70.

SGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Sight Sciences news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $63,860.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,750,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,213,703.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sight Sciences news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $63,860.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,750,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,213,703.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $51,424.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,129 shares of company stock worth $173,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 587,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 183,912 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 19.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $275.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

