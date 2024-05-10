Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Xylem Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Xylem in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Xylem’s FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.70.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $142.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $142.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Xylem by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

