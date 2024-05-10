MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ MFICL opened at $25.34 on Friday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.40.
MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile
