Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
NASDAQ APYX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. 162,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,077. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.10. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
