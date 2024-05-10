Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

NASDAQ APYX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. 162,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,077. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.10. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

