BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Issues Earnings Results

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06, Zacks reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. BioLife Solutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
BioLife Solutions Stock Up 8.3 %
NASDAQ BLFS traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 1,149,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $883.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $24.50.
Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions
In other news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $120,333.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,666,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,666,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,996 shares of company stock valued at $562,145 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
