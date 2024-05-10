Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $9.64 on Friday, hitting $92.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,481,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $319,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,201,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,166 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,788,000 after buying an additional 56,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,792,571 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $190,981,000 after purchasing an additional 82,364 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

