ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ADMA Biologics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,192,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,099,878.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,577,387 shares in the company, valued at $15,490,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMA. Mizuho raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

