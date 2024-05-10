US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:MA traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $456.21. The stock had a trading volume of 691,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $467.79 and a 200 day moving average of $439.45. The stock has a market cap of $425.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,688 shares of company stock worth $464,057,537 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
