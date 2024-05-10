Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. 1,342,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,917. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,883.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

