Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARHS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Arhaus stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 738,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 65.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

