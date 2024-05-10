Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

NASDAQ FLNC traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.17. 2,582,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,370. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 2.48.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 142,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

