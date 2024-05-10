Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.70 million. Masimo also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.54-3.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI traded down $3.79 on Friday, reaching $120.37. The stock had a trading volume of 221,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,131. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $174.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.62. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

