US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,707 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 74,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,807,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $342,086,000 after acquiring an additional 140,827 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 26,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $30.18. 16,642,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,186,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.62.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

